John Lewis announces 1,000 job losses

Published: 1:59 PM July 14, 2021

John Lewis has announced it is proposing 1,000 redundancies across its stores - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are fears over job losses in Suffolk as the John Lewis Partnership has announced it is proposing 1,000 redundancies across both its department and Waitrose stores.

The retailer said the shake-up will take place as part of a simplification of store management.

The company currently has John Lewis and Waitrose stores in Ipswich, Newmarket, Sudbury, Saxmundham, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: “We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers.”

The company added that they will continue to support redundant members of staff to find new roles if they wish to stay, but are asking employees to take voluntary redundancies.

It is not yet clear which stores will be affected.



