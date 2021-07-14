News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

John Lewis announces 1,000 job losses

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:59 PM July 14, 2021   
The Futura Park branch of John Lewis in Ipswich which could be under threat

John Lewis has announced it is proposing 1,000 redundancies across its stores - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are fears over job losses in Suffolk as the John Lewis Partnership has announced it is proposing 1,000 redundancies across both its department and Waitrose stores. 

The retailer said the shake-up will take place as part of a simplification of store management.

The company currently has John Lewis and Waitrose stores in Ipswich, Newmarket, Sudbury, Saxmundham, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: “We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers.”

The company added that they will continue to support redundant members of staff to find new roles if they wish to stay, but are asking employees to take voluntary redundancies. 

You may also want to watch:

It is not yet clear which stores will be affected. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
  2. 2 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
  3. 3 'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on challenge of moving players out of Town
  1. 4 Will Suffolk restaurants be keeping Covid rules after July 19?
  2. 5 Treasurer who swindled Suffolk pre-school out of £50k avoids jail
  3. 6 Former Ipswich skipper Edwards scores winning penalty as Bury beat Town to lift trophy
  4. 7 Suffolk recycling centres set to fully reopen after Covid
  5. 8 Long-time Ipswich trialist signs for West Brom
  6. 9 'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
  7. 10 Judge and Sears score for U's as Chambers and Skuse also make debuts
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms predicted as weather warning issued

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk covid cases: Latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus