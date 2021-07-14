John Lewis announces 1,000 job losses
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
There are fears over job losses in Suffolk as the John Lewis Partnership has announced it is proposing 1,000 redundancies across both its department and Waitrose stores.
The retailer said the shake-up will take place as part of a simplification of store management.
The company currently has John Lewis and Waitrose stores in Ipswich, Newmarket, Sudbury, Saxmundham, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.
A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: “We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers.”
The company added that they will continue to support redundant members of staff to find new roles if they wish to stay, but are asking employees to take voluntary redundancies.
You may also want to watch:
It is not yet clear which stores will be affected.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
- 2 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
- 3 'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on challenge of moving players out of Town
- 4 Will Suffolk restaurants be keeping Covid rules after July 19?
- 5 Treasurer who swindled Suffolk pre-school out of £50k avoids jail
- 6 Former Ipswich skipper Edwards scores winning penalty as Bury beat Town to lift trophy
- 7 Suffolk recycling centres set to fully reopen after Covid
- 8 Long-time Ipswich trialist signs for West Brom
- 9 'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
- 10 Judge and Sears score for U's as Chambers and Skuse also make debuts