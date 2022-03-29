News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Top Suffolk brewer to make beer for Platinum Jubilee

Angus Williams

Published: 7:00 AM March 29, 2022
Fergus Fitzgerald, head brewer, at The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Fergus Fitzgerald, head of production at Adnams, is making a beer called Thank Brew for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A top Suffolk brewer is helping to make a beer for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Fergus Fitzgerald, head of production at Southwold-based brewery Adnams, is designing a recipe for a beer to be drunk at the jubilee celebration over the weekend of June 2-5.

This June will mark the first time a British king or queen has marked a platinum jubilee and celebrations are planned across the country, including the Festival of Suffolk.

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence.

Mr Fitzgerald said: "It is meant to be a sort of community-building – bring people together.

"It will be very easy drinking, very approachable, nothing too crazy.

"We want as many people involved as possible.

"Also they want to have a 0.5% beer in there as well to give people some choices.

"There'll be sort of two main recipes, one alcoholic 3.5% version, and then one 0.5% version."

The beer – called Thank Brew – is being organised by social enterprise The Good Beer Co.

The beer will be brewed at breweries around the UK and sold in pubs across the country. The profits will be split between two charities – The Eden Project and Together.

The Eden Project seeks to help people come together and make positive changes in their communities, while Together aims to improve community cohesion and bridge divides.

Both charities are helping to run events over the jubilee weekend.

Mr Fitzgerald added: "I think they're looking to try and get some of that money across to help Ukraine as well because I think that's first and foremost in lots of people's minds at the moment."

The Great Get Together ale that was brewed for the Jo Cox Foundation.

The Great Get Together ale that was brewed for the Jo Cox Foundation.

The Good Beer Co had previously partnered with the Jo Cox Foundation to brew a limited edition beer celebrating the late MP’s belief in shared values.

Street parties have been planned across Suffolk for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, including in Ipswich, Framlingham, Felixstowe and Stowmarket.

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk

