New juice bar and café to open in Arc shopping centre

A new juice bar and café looks set to open in Bury St Edmunds after planning permission was granted by West Suffolk Council.

The new café, run by JuiceBros Ltd, will be based in Unit 28 of the Arc shopping centre, which was previously home to Jessops.

The planning application stated that internal alterations will need to be made to allow for the proposed use and new business signage would be placed outside.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds BID, said: "It is a good thing for Bury. Ironically, when the Arc first opened over 10 years ago there used to be a juice bar in it so it is good to see that coming back with a slightly different offer.

"With it using the old Jessops building it means another new business in town and an empty unit filled which is good."

According to the planning application the juice bar will have opening hours of 7am to 6pm Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays.