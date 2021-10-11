News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk student's brownie business expands into industrial unit

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:52 AM October 11, 2021   
Keelan Waldock has big plans for his brownie business

Keelan Waldock has big plans for his brownie business - Credit: Keelan Waldock

A Suffolk student whose nan helped him start a chocolate brownie business has big plans for the future, after expanding into an industrial unit.

Keelan Waldock, 21, from Sudbury, was studying at St Joseph's College in Ipswich when he started his business Bwownies in 2018.  

Mr Waldock said he loved cooking from a young age and was inspired to turn his hobby into a business after leaving his job at McDonalds. 

Keelan started his business when he was at sixth form and working at McDonalds

Keelan started his business when he was at sixth form and working at McDonalds - Credit: Keelan Waldock

"I have always loved all things food and loved cooking from an early age," he said. "The one thing I could make that was so much better to anything else on the market was brownies. 

"I started to get requests from family members to make them for birthdays and even weddings."

You may also want to watch:

"It was then my nan told me you should turn this into a business.

"When I was 16, me and my nan sat down and brain stormed some name ideas — eventually coming up with Bwownies."

Most Read

  1. 1 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
  2. 2 Police cordon off woodland near beach
  3. 3 Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club
  1. 4 Campaigners seek help to buy much-loved pub and save it from bulldozers
  2. 5 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  3. 6 Peggy, 94, knits 'Bobby Buddies' to help children in distress
  4. 7 Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past
  5. 8 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
  6. 9 Man suffers broken jaw and nose in 'nasty' town centre attack
  7. 10 WATCH: Before and after drone footage of high school being demolished

Mr Waldock, who is now studying at the University of Exeter, said he initially put his business on hold when he started university but relaunched it during the pandemic.

Keelan claims his brownies are the best he has tasted

Keelan claims his brownies are the best he has tasted - Credit: Keelan Waldock

"The pandemic hit and it cut my university experience short," he said.

"I realised that people were sat at home with nothing to do, on social media all the time and couldn’t see their family or friends — which all made a recipe for a Bwownie relaunch.

He has now moved expanded the business, taking over an industrial unit in Exeter.

He said: "I am grateful to a local catering company who let me take over their unit. It has allowed me to really focus on expanding the business and create some wicked content for my social media platforms."

Mr Waldock said he hoped to work with Suffolk farm shops when he comes back from university —adding that his ultimate goal is to sponsor Ipswich Town. 

"It’s amazing," he said. 

"From what started as an idea in sixth form, to being where I am today — it doesn’t seem or feel real."

"Ultimately, I know Bwownies are the best brownies on the market, I just need as many people to try them as possible.

"Another one of my ultimate goals is sponsor Ipswich Town."

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk farm manager Edward Vipond has been crowned the 2021 'Farmer of the Year' at the national Farmers Weekly Awards

Farming

Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Suffolk Live

Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lorena Wiebes wins Stage five of the AJ Bell Women's Tour in Clacton (SWpix)

Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Local people of Leiston angry after their highstreet car park has been down sized PICTURE: CHARLOTT

East Suffolk Council

Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon