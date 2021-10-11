Published: 10:52 AM October 11, 2021

A Suffolk student whose nan helped him start a chocolate brownie business has big plans for the future, after expanding into an industrial unit.

Keelan Waldock, 21, from Sudbury, was studying at St Joseph's College in Ipswich when he started his business Bwownies in 2018.

Mr Waldock said he loved cooking from a young age and was inspired to turn his hobby into a business after leaving his job at McDonalds.

Keelan started his business when he was at sixth form and working at McDonalds - Credit: Keelan Waldock

"I have always loved all things food and loved cooking from an early age," he said. "The one thing I could make that was so much better to anything else on the market was brownies.

"I started to get requests from family members to make them for birthdays and even weddings."

"It was then my nan told me you should turn this into a business.

"When I was 16, me and my nan sat down and brain stormed some name ideas — eventually coming up with Bwownies."

Mr Waldock, who is now studying at the University of Exeter, said he initially put his business on hold when he started university but relaunched it during the pandemic.

Keelan claims his brownies are the best he has tasted - Credit: Keelan Waldock

"The pandemic hit and it cut my university experience short," he said.

"I realised that people were sat at home with nothing to do, on social media all the time and couldn’t see their family or friends — which all made a recipe for a Bwownie relaunch.

He has now moved expanded the business, taking over an industrial unit in Exeter.

He said: "I am grateful to a local catering company who let me take over their unit. It has allowed me to really focus on expanding the business and create some wicked content for my social media platforms."

Mr Waldock said he hoped to work with Suffolk farm shops when he comes back from university —adding that his ultimate goal is to sponsor Ipswich Town.

"It’s amazing," he said.

"From what started as an idea in sixth form, to being where I am today — it doesn’t seem or feel real."

"Ultimately, I know Bwownies are the best brownies on the market, I just need as many people to try them as possible.

"Another one of my ultimate goals is sponsor Ipswich Town."