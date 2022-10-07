Paul Kelly of Kelly Turkeys said he has had to increase the price of Christmas turkeys by double figures to cope with the additional costs he faces this year - Credit: Simon Wright Photography

Christmas shoppers may face hefty rises in the price of their traditional roast turkey as farmers try to recover their costs.

Essex premium producer Kelly Turkeys is putting up its Christmas turkey prices by 16% against a backdrop of soaring input inflation. That means a turkey which cost £88 turkey last year would retail at around £102 this year.

Managing director Paul Kelly said most producers are having to cope with around 20% rises in feed, energy and packaging costs this year.

The Danbury-based farmer is urging other farmers not to "dumb down" on quality to counter the cost rises. The company also supplies day-old KellyBronze poults - or turkey chicks - for other farmers to raise.

Kelly Turkeys was resisting the temptation to make savings that could affect quality, he said. Mr Kelly breeds and sells top-end birds for the premium market. It means one of his typical 5kg turkeys is retailing at just over £112 this year.

“We have had long conversations with ourselves on what we should do to try reducing the cost. We can, of course, reduce cost by doing what everyone does and produce younger turkeys from a different breed grown in a conventional way, wet processed and gas flushed," he said.

“We could use a plastic bag instead of a presentation box, and we could cut out our cooking and carving instructions and the meat thermometer.”

He pointed out that while other meats such as chicken, beef and lamb have seen price rises of between 16% and 23%, the Christmas turkey price increases are at the lower end of the scale at just over 16% to recover the higher production costs.

“We concluded that customers buying a KellyBronze expect the best and dumbing the quality down to save a few quid would be a damaging and an ill-conceived decision," he said.

“We take comfort in the fact that no one else in the country grows Christmas turkeys as we do, and no one else feeds them the same. No other turkey gets the marketing exposure that KellyBronze gets.”

He doesn't believe turkey sales in the broader market will be harmed by higher rises - despite the cost-of-living crisis. As it is a "luxury" food for Christmas day, it has been insulated from recessionary pressures, he said.

He predicts more families will be eating Christmas dinner at home this year - as dining out will be more costly. Fewer people are likely to be travelling abroad for a festive break, which could add to the demand for premium turkeys, he added.