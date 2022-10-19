Suffolk car business closes its doors after more than 100 years of trading

Kerridges of Needham Market have closed their doors. - Credit: Toby Lown

Well-known car dealership Kerridges of Needham Market has shut its doors after over 100 years of trading.

A notice at the premises says: "Stephen Kerridge, the directors and all of the staff would like to thank our customers for their support over the years.

"The last few years has been particularly challenging for the business and sadly Kerridges have been left with no other option than to close the business."

The forecourt which usually houses a variety of cars now stands empty. - Credit: Toby Lown

The business had been trading in Needham Market for over 100 years. - Credit: Toby Lown

Mid Suffolk district councillor Mike Norris, who represents Needham Market ward, described the business as "long-established" and recalled how in 1984 the firm also sold petrol alongside cars.

He said: “It appears that this has all come about at very short notice. It is a great shame because they have been trading for 100 years.

“It is a facility that is within the town and obviously we need thriving businesses.”

The site now sits virtually empty - with a few vintage cars remaining providing a stark reminder of the history of the business.

The garage was much-loved by people in the surrounding area. - Credit: Toby Lown

The sign left at the premises, thanking customers for their support. - Credit: Toby Lown

Originally established by Dan Kerridge as a bike shop in 1906, the business began focusing on cars in 1911 before moving to new premises in 1920 when it began operating as a garage and filling station, becoming more akin to the Kerridges known today.

Dan and his two sons Jack and Leslie expanded the business, becoming agents for Chevrolet and Bedford cars and vans, as well as launching a local bus service.

Stewardship of the firm then passed down through Leslie’s sons John and Stephen and Pete, great-grandsons of the founder, Dan Kerridge.

Some cars still remain at the Kerridges site. - Credit: Toby Lown

Kerridges was originally established by Dan Kerridge as a bike shop in 1906. - Credit: Toby Lown

On Facebook, posters described their sadness that a long-standing name in the town had closed down.

One said: “I did wonder why the forecourt was so empty. How sad for the town and especially hard for all their employees.”

Another poster added: “What a shame. My brother had his apprenticeship there in the early 70s. Another business gone.”

Kerridges was a long-standing name in Needham Market. - Credit: Toby Lown



