How you can get this Suffolk couple's converted campervan for just £5

If you are fed up of the daily grind and fancy getting out exploring then you are in luck as this stylish campervan is up for grabs for just £5 — with some of the proceeds going to charity.

Stowmarket couple Elise Henry, 26, and Jack Oates, 29, are holding a prize draw to win Neptune The Adventure Van, which they converted themselves.

The pair have been transforming vans together since last October when they got a workshop and they now run it as a business called Land Pirate Conversions.

Neptune is a 2018 VW T6 Transporter, which recently had a full service and MOT, and it is an off-grid camper, featuring a double bed, two ring gas hob, outside heated shower, an emergency toilet and plenty of storage.

The Neptune van features a double bed. - Credit: Jack & Elise at Land Pirate Conversions

Miss Henry said: "We sell them this way as it is honestly the most rewarding thing in the world to deliver the van to someone who wouldn’t normally be able to buy one of these."

In the past, money from the prize draws has gone to support the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Brain Tumour Research.

Enter at landpirateconversions.co.uk and the competition ends on December 20 and some of the proceeds will go to charity.