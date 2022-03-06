Tourist season preparations under way at Landguard

Past and present - World War Two tank defence blocks look across Landguard to the port's modern radar navigation tower and quays Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Tourists and residents will be able to enjoy favourite annual events and new activities among a varied programme taking place at Landguard, Felixstowe, this year.

Landguard Fort - part of England's coastal military defences for 450 years - reopened for the recent half-term and will be open from April 1 to October 30 (open Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3, then Thursday to Sunday during term-time and every day during the school holidays.)

Harwich Harbour ferry begins operating from Friday, April 1 and will run until Sunday, October 30.

Felixstowe Museum opens it doors from April 2 to October 30, opening Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Bank Holiday Mondays.

The programme of events and activities will include the return of The Great Felixstowe Museum Easter Egg Hunt to the Little Fort of Horrors, alongside Wildlife Discovery Days, military re-enactments and classic cars.

There will also be special events to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including the Festival of the Sea.

Visitors can always enjoy the year-round attractions of the peninsula - walking or cycling around the Landguard Nature Reserve, taking in the spectacular views of the Orwell Estuary and giant container ships arriving and departing at the Port of Felixstowe, spotting seasonal birds, or hoping to catch sight of a seal in the waters.



