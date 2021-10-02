Published: 11:01 AM October 2, 2021

Ashfield Place Farm near Debenham which is on the market at a total guide price tag of £9,675,000 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

A substantial farm between Debenham and Framlingham is being offered up for sale with a guide price of nearly £9.7m.

Agents Clarke and Simpson say they are “confident” 828-acre Ashfield Place Farm, which includes a number of farm buildings and additional woodland and grassland, will appeal to a “wide audience” of potential purchasers.

The farm – set in “gently undulating” fields – is being offered as a whole for a guide price of £9.675m or in eight lots and includes a large and “impressive” farmhouse which is thought to date back to the 15th century.

The separate lots include Ashfield Place Farm, which stands in more than 14 acres which has a guide price of £1.35m.

Oliver Holloway, partner at Clarke and Simpson said the farm stood in a “very pleasant” rural position in the Deben Valley – and was a rarity in today’s market.

“Farms of this size in Suffolk coming to the open market have been few and far between in recent years and we are confident that Ashfield Place Farm is likely to appeal to a wide audience of potential purchasers either as a whole or in individual lots,” he said.

“The principle farmhouse comprises a most impressive and substantial dwelling of over 5,200 sq ft and stands in gardens and grounds of approximately 14 acres.

Ashfield Place Farmhouse near Debenham, which is part of the nearly £10m farm sale - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

“While it boasts a number of fine period features, it has the great advantage of not being listed. Close to the farmhouse are a fine set of traditional buildings, which have been largely unaltered and offer great scope for alternative use.

“Within the farmstead is a large range of farm buildings, extending to about 30,000sq ft, to include a 1,000 tonne grain store and a 9,500sq ft former cattle building. It is highly likely that a purchaser would wish to invest in the farmstead to generate further income streams from either agricultural or commercial use.”

Ashfield Place Farm near Debenham includes 828 acres (335 hectares) of arable land - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The farm includes more than 30,000sq ft of buildings, including a 1,000 tonne grain store and traditional agricultural buildings with potential for alternative uses, said Clarke and Simpson.

The farmland consists predominantly of productive commercial Grade 3 arable land, gently undulating in topography. The farm is within a Countryside Stewardship agreement and also offers good sporting potential.

