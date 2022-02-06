News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Latest data reveals rise in numbers returning to office

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:45 AM February 6, 2022
More people are returning to the office following the lifting of Plan B restrictions - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest figures have revealed a gradual increase in the number of people returning to work following the lifting of Plan B restrictions to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that in the period from 19 to 30 January, the proportion of adults in the UK who travelled to work increased by 3% on the period from 6-16 January, a total of 62%. 

Meanwhile, the percentage who worked exclusively from home fell by 4% from the last period to 22%. 

There were also small percentage increases in footfall compared to 2019 and the total number of online job adverts, compared with 2020. 

However, there was a fall in daily flights compared to January 2020, while retail footfall saw a rise of 2% in the week to 29 January compared with the previous week. 

The Plan B restrictions, which included using face coverings and Covid passes, ended on 27 January. 

