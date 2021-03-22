Wine seller holds label competition to help hospitality workers

Published: 4:04 PM March 22, 2021

Lay & Wheeler has launched a charity competition to design the label for an exclusive wine with all proceeds going to support The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund - Credit: LAY & WHEELER

A Suffolk fine wine merchant has launched a competition to design the label for a "phenomenal" wine — with all proceeds going to support hospitality workers affected by Covid-19.

Lay & Wheeler launched the competition because it wanted to make a "generous contribution" to help members of the UK hospitality workers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The label will go on bottles of Château Giscours’ "legendary" 2015 vintage, which will then be sold with all profits going to The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund.

Boss Katy Keating said: "As an online wine merchant, we’ve been privileged to stay open throughout the pandemic, while others have not. With this privilege comes a responsibility: to help our friends in the hospitality industry."

A shortlist of three finalists will be judged by industry experts, with a winner being announced on April 19.

