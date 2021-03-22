News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Wine seller holds label competition to help hospitality workers

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:04 PM March 22, 2021   
Lay & Wheeler has launched a charity competition with proceeds going to support Covid-19 Relief

Lay & Wheeler has launched a charity competition to design the label for an exclusive wine with all proceeds going to support The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund - Credit: LAY & WHEELER

A Suffolk fine wine merchant has launched a competition to design the label for a "phenomenal" wine — with all proceeds going to support hospitality workers affected by Covid-19.

Lay & Wheeler launched the competition because it wanted to make a "generous contribution" to help members of the UK hospitality workers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The label will go on bottles of Château Giscours’ "legendary" 2015 vintage, which will then be sold with all profits going to The Drinks Trust's Covid-19 Relief fund.

Boss Katy Keating said: "As an online wine merchant, we’ve been privileged to stay open throughout the pandemic, while others have not. With this privilege comes a responsibility: to help our friends in the hospitality industry."

A shortlist of three finalists will be judged by industry experts, with a winner being announced on April 19.  

More information can be found here.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday

Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mason Worsfold-Gregg on the site of the farm at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk

Suffolk care home sets up farm to help people living with dementia

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus