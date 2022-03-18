Learn how batteries can reduce carbon emissions

A webinar will show how batteries can help reduce carbon emissions and save the environment. - Credit: Archant

Businesses have the opportunity to learn how they can reduce their carbon emissions and protect the environment at an energy storage webinar.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Connected Energy Ltd are organising the Clean Growth for Business webinar to enable businesses to learn more about how battery storage can help meet environmental targets.

A Suffolk project will be featured as an example of an award-winning project that has helped to reduce carbon emissions.

Suffolk County Council and the University of Suffolk are the owners of the Hold Battery Storage Project.

The online event will be taking place on Thursday, March 31 between 11am and noon.

To book a place at the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/battery-storage-part-of-your-carbon-reduction-plan-tickets-288542086147