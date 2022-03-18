News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Learn how batteries can reduce carbon emissions

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM March 18, 2022
A webinar will show how batteries can help reduce carbon emissions and save the environment.

A webinar will show how batteries can help reduce carbon emissions and save the environment. - Credit: Archant

Businesses have the opportunity to learn how they can reduce their carbon emissions and protect the environment at an energy storage webinar. 

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Connected Energy Ltd are organising the Clean Growth for Business webinar to enable businesses to learn more about how battery storage can help meet environmental targets. 

A Suffolk project will be featured as an example of an award-winning project that has helped to reduce carbon emissions. 

Suffolk County Council and the University of Suffolk are the owners of the Hold Battery Storage Project. 

The online event will be taking place on Thursday, March 31 between 11am and noon. 

To book a place at the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/battery-storage-part-of-your-carbon-reduction-plan-tickets-288542086147  

Suffolk

Don't Miss

Rox Marjoram and Jake Bennett-Day at Vino Gusto

Food and Drink

New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Dot Ridgway (left) with son David and grandson George at Swiff Farm Butchers in Ashbocking

Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store

Dominic Bareham

person
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Unruly Pig. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

Tom Swindles

person