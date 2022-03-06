Bumper day of fun activities planned for east Suffolk town

The Discover Leiston market will be held on March 26 - Credit: MIke Page

Street entertainers, dance and music will feature in a new festival-style market to take place in Leiston this month.

The 'Discover Leiston' market from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, March 26, is part of the First Light Market Place project.

The event is part of a series in the Market Place Project - which has already seen successful days at Saxmundham and Beccles - run by First Light Festival Community Interest Company, funded through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund and supported by East Suffolk Council.

The 'Discover Leiston' market will celebrate the opening of the new Church Community Garden and include a number of eclectic musical performances, a makers’ market, plants and vintage stalls as well as antiques and crafts stalls hosted at the Long Shop Museum.

Street entertainers, Dance East performances and family activities will add to the celebratory feel of the event.