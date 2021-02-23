Published: 9:09 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 9:12 PM February 23, 2021

Abi Cutter will be opening a new Lipstick & Locks in Bury St Edmunds on April 12, as soon as hairdressers are allowed to reopen their doors. - Credit: Abi Cutter

A Suffolk-based salon owner will be opening her third hair and makeup studio when restrictions ease on April 12, with stylists dusting off their scissors after months of closures.

Lipstick & Locks will be opening its third salon in the heart of Bury St Edmunds, in a former menswear store in Abbeygate Street.

The business, owned by Abi Cutter, already has two successful branches in Sudbury and Halstead, combining hair and makeup treatments along with its very own cocktail bar for a completely unique experience.

Ms Cutter is the daughter of Julian Cutter and the granddaughter of Jon Cutter - both established names in the hairdressing scene across Suffolk and Essex with six salons between them.

Abi Cutter has two salons already, one in Halstead and another in Sudbury. She said she has seen a real demand for one in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Archant

She said it is a "massive risk" to be taking on a new venture at this uncertain time but has been overwhelmed by the support.

"Sometimes I think I might have lost the plot," said Ms Cutter.

"But the demand is so strong right now for hair and beauty, so this really did initiate my decision.

"Service industries are what will survive this time, as you can't get them online and people really miss us as we are a social event."

Abi Cutter said demand has soared in recent times due to Covid. - Credit: Archant

Despite only getting the keys to the new premises last week, Ms Cutter and her team have been hard at work getting the site ready and raring to go for April 12 - when non-essential shops, hairdressers and pubs with outside dining are allowed to reopen.

She said everyone is desperate to go out and socialise, so thinks it is a great time to open the new location.

They have already started hiring new staff and are getting ready to paint inside tomorrow.

Inside the Sudbury Lipstick & Locks. - Credit: Archant

Ms Cutter said they have had a huge spike in demand since the announcement on Monday, with people using every platform to get in touch with Lipstick & Locks.

"Every time there is an announcement it goes bananas," said Ms Cutter.

"It has been really crazy, and we are already pretty booked up, but we are working our way through the priority list to ensure anyone who had a cancelled appointment doesn't miss out."