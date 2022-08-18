Local businesses 'being squeezed' as inflation hits 40-year high
- Credit: PA/Nicky West
Local businesses are gripped by the cost-of-living crisis as they attempt to keep prices low in the face of soaring supplier costs.
The pressures come as UK inflation hits double digits for the first time since 1982, rising from 9.4% in June to 10.1% in July.
Experts initially predicted the increase to be 9.8%.
"Many Suffolk businesses are being squeezed by both supply and demand pressures", said Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications, at the county's Chamber of Commerce.
"Growing inflationary pressures underscore ever-increasing costs of doing business and the deepening impact on household budgets means some businesses are reporting a downturn in consumer spending.
"This is a major concern."
Kieron Palmer is the executive director at Palmers Bakery of Haughley, a local family business near Stowmarket.
He said: "We're being hit by a rise in ingredients prices, fuel prices, electricity and wage increases.
"We've been going for 153 years and my father, who is in 70s, says he has never seen prices increase like this.
"We're not seeing things go up by 15p. We're seeing things go up by £15.
"Lemon curd has risen by £5 per container and bread fat has gone from £15 to £27 a box.
"Electricity is already between £9,000 and £12,000 a quarter, so any increase is a real concern.
"But we're trying not to put prices up too much because we don't want to rock the boat.
"Things are so expensive everywhere now that people are having to be so careful with their money."
Swiss Farm, a family-run butcher with three stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Aldeburgh, is facing a similar dilemma.
"Our electricity bill used to be £800 a week," said business owner David Ridgway.
"Now it's getting on for £2,000.
"It's also more expensive to employ people these days because of national insurance contributions.
"But we want to keep the prices down as best we can because we care about consumers.
"We just need to make it work.
"Nothing lasts forever and at some point things will get better."
Denise Rossiter, CEO of the Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses want to support their people, they want to invest and grow and they don’t want to put prices up for their customers, but they are left with little choice.
“This higher than expected inflation increase, alongside eye-watering energy prices, confirms the severity of the cost of doing business crisis."