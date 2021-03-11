News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Long-serving BID directors and staff made 'a big difference'

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:35 PM March 11, 2021   
Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Four people who have supported the business community in Bury St Edmunds town centre since the early days of the Business Improvement District (BID) have achieved 10 years' service.  

The two directors and two members of staff have worked with Our Bury St Edmunds since the very early days of BID, which began in 2010. 

Andrea Mayley from the economic development team at West Suffolk Council was one of the founding directors of the BID, called Our Bury St Edmunds, and has remained on the board ever since.  

Businessman Andrew Speed, who has twice been chairman of the BID, joined as a director in the spring of 2011.  

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in St Johns Street celebrating the latest footfall figuresPi

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell took up his post in 2011 - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

Chief executive Mark Cordell took up his post in February 2011 and events manager Jackie Regan began working with the BID during 2010 before being appointed permanently in January 2011. 

Current Chairman William Bryant said: "I can remember Bury St Edmunds town centre before the BID existed and the work of these four individuals – supported of course by many others over the course of the last 10 years – has made a big difference."

He said the events Our Bury St Edmunds has organised, with the backing and work behind the scenes from directors - in the years before the pandemic - such as Christmas Lights Switch On, the Whitsun Fayre and the Food & Drink Festival, have really showcased the town. 

