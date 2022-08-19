Lord Rose (right) with Ipswich Central's Paul Clement during his visit to the town in 2012. - Credit: Warren Page

Suffolk-based retail giant Lord Rose has warned of a "horrifying" lack of support from the Prime Minister and government as inflation hits a 40-year-high.

Lord Rose of Monewden, who lives near Framlingham, is chairman of Asda and a former chief executive of Marks and Spencer.

He is very proud of his Suffolk links - and 10 years ago helped kick-start the efforts that led to the redevelopment of Ipswich Cornhill.

Now he is concerned that the lack of government action with inflation hitting double figures and huge energy price hikes on the way was horrifying for shoppers. He said: “The captain of the ship is on shore leave – nobody is in charge at the moment.”

The Conservative peer questioned when an emergency budget will be brought forward as he warned that “inflation isn’t sitting there waiting for us” as the cost-of-living crisis deepened.

Labour accused Mr Johnson of having “bailed on the country” as figures from the Office for National Statistics showed the Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation reached 10.1% last month.

But Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi insisted the Treasury is “working night and day” to prepare options for the next prime minister, as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak fight it out for the Tory leadership and the keys to Number 10.

The increase in inflation was largely attributed to a spike in food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes.

Criticism of Mr Johnson mounted as No 10 refused to say whether he will spend his last weeks as Prime Minister living at his grace-and-favour home, Chequers.

He was spotted holidaying with wife Carrie Johnson in Greece after their honeymoon to Slovenia, and his final months in post have also included a Typhoon fighter jet trip and a belated wedding party in the Cotswolds.

Lord Rose told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve got to have some action. The captain of the ship is on shore leave – nobody is in charge at the moment.

“Nothing is happening. We’re sitting here now, into the fourth month of the crisis, and we’re still waiting to see what action will be taken – it’s horrifying.”

The peer called for fresh targeted action to help “those who need it most” as he warned the nation is “heading towards a recession".