Lottery funding will enable Suffolk festival to go ahead

The future of a popular Suffolk festival has been secured thanks to a £6,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The money means the organisers of the two-day Sax Community Fest will now be able to cover the running costs of the entertainment programme, as well as provide site facilities and free workshops for children and adults when the event takes place on July 29 and 30.

Tribute acts to popular bands Coldplay and Duran Duran will be among bands performing as part of this year’s extravaganza, which is returning following a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Ultimate Coldplay will bring the first day to an end, while the following evening there will be a string of ‘80s hits provided by the Phil Collins tribute Serious Collins and Riogold, a Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet covers band.

Food stalls will also be provided, along with a licensed bar and a community café run by the service organisation Rotary.

The band Shattered perform at a previous Saxmundham Music Festival - Credit: Su Anderson

The bar will serve ‘Sax appeal’ lager, while there will also be a Pimms and Gin station and food will include fish finger sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and crepes.

Festival director Terry Barrow said: “It’s important for us, as a committee, to keep the event free. With the rising cost of everything, it’s lovely to offer a weekend of great fun for anyone that wants to come along- free of charge.

“The last two years have been tough on everyone which is why we fought so hard to bring back the community festival this year- we all need some fun with our friends and neighbours.”

He added there would be an ‘exciting’ music line up and the chance for people to engage with each other and form new relationships within the local community.

Elderly, vulnerable and disabled visitors will be able to enjoy the event in a professionally managed secure and safe environment.

There will also be a marquee housing a ‘Sax information zone,’ offering consultation services for young people about local employment and health and wellbeing, while the town’s IP17 Good Neighbour scheme will assist with various activities and marshalling duties.

For more information, visit www.saxmusicfest.co.uk