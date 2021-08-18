Promotion

Published: 12:00 AM August 18, 2021

There's still plenty of time for businesses to sign up to Cycle September - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up to Love to Ride Suffolk – Cycle September.

Over the last year, Suffolk County Council has partnered with Love to Ride, a global organisation which aims to get more people cycling, to encourage businesses and individuals in Suffolk to increase the amount of cycling they do while having the chance to win great prizes.

Following the success of Ride it Out in March and Bike Month in June, the county council is now encouraging businesses to sign up to Cycle September.

During the month-long event, employees can compete in cycling challenges, with the chance of winning prizes such as a Cyclehoop workplace bike storage prize pack, worth £8,000.

There are so many benefits to encouraging members of staff back on to their bikes:

Healthier staff, with an average of 2.4 fewer sick days per rider

Increased productivity. Staff who cycle are more alert at work, less stressed, and have more energy

Increased staff retention. Happier, healthier staff who feel supported at work are less likely to look for another job

Reduce parking costs. By leaving the car at home, employees will also be helping the environment

Brings people together. Anyone can take part, whether they’re working remotely, in the office, full-time or part-time

Employees will compete on the workplace leaderboards to earn the most points, as well as entering draws for individual prizes. There are 10 x £100 local bike shop vouchers to be won for Suffolk participants.

Members of staff can earn points by cycling, whether it’s on the daily commute or a weekend family bike ride, as well as by encouraging others to cycle. They will get one point per mile for riding, or ten per day, and 50 points by encouraging an existing rider or 100 for encouraging a new rider.

There’s still plenty of time to sign up to Cycle September and if you register before 11.59pm on August 31 you will be entered into a pre-registration prize draw for one of three £100 local bike shop gift cards.

Love to Ride Suffolk will be delivering two 30-minute webinars to provide your business with everything you need to know about getting involved in Cycle September. The webinars are free of charge and are taking place on Thursday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 31. Book a place.

For an informal conversation on how your business can benefit completely free of charge from the Love to Ride Suffolk platform and campaigns email gayle@lovetoride.org or simply register for Cycle September.