From left, Lovewell Blake apprentices Katie Orbell and Laura Woodgate,senior partner Mark Proctor, training and HR co-ordinator Kirsty LeGrice and apprentice Kalib Muller as the firm celebrates being named in the UK Top 20 Apprenticeship Employers rankings - Credit: Newman Associates PR

East Anglian chartered accountants are celebrating after making it onto a list of the government's top apprenticeship employers.

Lovewell Blake made 20th place in the list of 100. It was praised for having a workforce of which one quarter started on its apprenticeship programme - having signed up just six years ago.

The list was compiled by the Department of Education and recognises employers for their commitment to employing apprentices, their creation of new apprenticeships, the diversity of their new apprentices, and the number of apprentices who complete their apprenticeships and progress further with the employer.

Others to feature on the list include much larger organisations such as the Armed Forces, government departments and communications giant BT.

The rankings show 27.3% of the firm’s current workforce joined the firm as an apprentice - with 40 new apprenticeships created at Lovewell Blake in the past 12 months.

“When we decided to embrace the Apprenticeships programme six years ago, it was a significant move for a profession which has traditionally been very graduate-based,” said senior partner Mark Proctor.

“It is very satisfying to be recognised for the way we have developed our apprenticeship programme since then, and it is now a very important part of how we introduce and nurture talent at the firm.”