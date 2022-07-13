Partridges of Hadleigh closes down after almost 200 years

The EADT Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2015 at Milsom's Kesgrave Hall. Chef of the Year sponsored by Partridges - winner Lee Bye of Tuddenham Mill with sponsor Keith Young, of Cosford Properties, owners of Partridges of Hadleigh - Credit: Archant

One of Suffolk's oldest high street shops has announced it is closing down this autumn after nearly 200 years of serving its community.

The much-loved MW Partridge & Co Ltd hardware shop in Hadleigh High Street will be closing its doors for the final time on September 30.

The shop, which would be celebrating its 200th birthday next year, has been struggling for many years.

The company said the Covid pandemic and the recent significant decline in the retail sector had influenced its decision to close the shop after almost two centuries.

The business was opened in Hadleigh in 1823 by Thomas Pritty.

The current owner, Keith Young, of Cosford Properties, acquired the company in 1984 from the three remaining directors, Frederick Thorpe, Frank Goymour and Leslie Pearson.

Although the official trade name of the company is MW Partridge & Co Ltd, they are known locally as Partridges of Hadleigh.

All the shop’s stock needs to be sold and a closing down sale will commence on Saturday, July 16.