Partridges of Hadleigh closes down after almost 200 years
- Credit: Archant
One of Suffolk's oldest high street shops has announced it is closing down this autumn after nearly 200 years of serving its community.
The much-loved MW Partridge & Co Ltd hardware shop in Hadleigh High Street will be closing its doors for the final time on September 30.
The shop, which would be celebrating its 200th birthday next year, has been struggling for many years.
The company said the Covid pandemic and the recent significant decline in the retail sector had influenced its decision to close the shop after almost two centuries.
The business was opened in Hadleigh in 1823 by Thomas Pritty.
The current owner, Keith Young, of Cosford Properties, acquired the company in 1984 from the three remaining directors, Frederick Thorpe, Frank Goymour and Leslie Pearson.
Although the official trade name of the company is MW Partridge & Co Ltd, they are known locally as Partridges of Hadleigh.
Most Read
- 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
- 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's West Ham clash played out
- 3 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
- 4 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
- 5 Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named
- 6 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
- 7 Suffolk home damaged in fire reportedly owned by famous couple
- 8 Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours
- 9 First look: New modern dug-outs at Portman Road
- 10 McKenna on future of Town striker Pigott
All the shop’s stock needs to be sold and a closing down sale will commence on Saturday, July 16.