Luxury hotel on River Stour undergoing major rebrand with new spa opening

A hotel on the Suffolk-Essex border is changing its name as it prepares to open a new spa this spring.

Maison Talbooth in Dedham will now go by the name Talbooth House & Spa.

Milsom Hotels, which owns venues across the region, said the name change reflects the opening of the spa on April 4.

The restaurant at Talbooth House & Spa is changing its name from Le Talbooth to Talbooth Restaurant, they added.

The venue is owned by Milsom Hotels, which owns inns across Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, managing director of Milsom Hotels, said: "With the Talbooth Restaurant celebrating 70 years in 2022, we are of course looking back over the last seven decades, but it is also the time to look forward with the continued development of two of our fabulous properties in Dedham.

"When my father Gerald started at Le Talbooth in 1952 and Maison Talbooth in 1969, France was the dominating influence in international hospitality, hence the use of French in the name.

"Seventy years on this is no longer the case, British hotels and restaurants are now among the best in the world, and we wanted to reflect this in our name. I suspect my father would have described this, as our version of Brexit."