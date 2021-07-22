News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Popular Italian restaurant forced to close due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:04 PM July 22, 2021   
A staff member at Lucca in High Street, Manningtree has tested positive for coronavirus. 

A staff member at Lucca in High Street, Manningtree has tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: Google Street View

Popular Italian restaurant Lucca has been forced to close due to a Covid case.

One staff member has tested positive at Lucca's in High Street, Manningtree - which has been reviewed by Harden’s, the Observer and the Daily Mail to be among one of the best restaurants in the UK. 

It closed on Wednesday and will wait for advice from local health teams before opening. 

Lucca said in a Facebook post: "We will update once we have been advised by the council. Hopefully, we will be able to resume takeaway ASAP.

"Stay safe out there! Keep wearing those masks, wash your hands and go get those jabs!"

This week, popular gastropub the Unruly Pig has also closed due to Covid, while a local MP has had to self-isolate after being pinged by the NHS Track and Trace app

