Why many people in Suffolk will have to work during Monday's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2022
Greater Anglia train

Greater Anglia will be running a normal weekday service with hundreds of staff on duty. - Credit: Paul Geater

While many businesses, including shops and leisure venues, are closing on Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, other organisations need to carry on working.

Emergency services have to work 365 days a year as do hospitals, care homes and other caring services.

Transport operators will be especially busy - rail operator Greater Anglia is providing a normal weekday service on the Bank Holiday because of the number of people wanting to head to London to watch the procession.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We want to play our part in helping people in our region honour and mourn Her Majesty The Queen.

“We anticipate a large number of people will be travelling to London to witness this historic and sad occasion, so our trains are likely to be very busy and there may be some delays as a result. London is likely to be very busy, so please check before you travel."

Many hundreds of rail staff - employed by both Greater Anglia and Network Rail - will be working in the region on Monday.

Some businesses with time-critical work will also have to operate normally.

Ancient House Printers in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, is set to continue - its shop-floor staff operate "continental hours" of three 12-hour shifts a week and staff are contracted to work through bank holidays except those over Christmas and the New Year.

Joint managing director Michael Underdown said: "If someone had a compelling reason for taking the day, if they a staunch Royalist we would consider that - but we have time-critical contracts to fulfil and the staff know they work three days on and four off."

Many pubs will be open on Monday - some will have big screens to allow people to watch the funeral together and others will open later to give people the chance to come together after the event.

Pub chains including Adnams and Greene King have said that opening allows people to enjoy a sense of community after a major national event like this.

And media organisations including Archant - publishers of the EADT and Ipswich Star - and broadcasters will have teams of journalists and technical staff out bringing news and pictures of the funeral and other major events.

