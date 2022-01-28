Marex managing director Wayne Henderson said opening its new office in East Anglia is a logical step. The risk management firm is based at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Marex

A business which specialises in managing risk in the energy and marine sectors is creating a new regional office in Lowestoft.

Marex Risk and Marine Consultancy (Marex) is moving into clean energy hub OrbisEnergy as part of its expansion plans.

The company – which employs about a dozen people at its Aberdeen base – said it recently won a major offshore wind-related contract with “significant” developers in East Anglia.

It has been operating out of Great Yarmouth on its current contracts but wanted to set up a permanent base.

The decision reflects its increasing presence in the region, it said, as it expands its reach internationally, with more than 20 global consultants now in place.

As well as supporting oil and gas clients, its diversification is attracting clients in the wider energy sector, particularly those operating in the renewables sector, it said.

Managing director Wayne Henderson said: “Opening the office in East Anglia is a logical step in our strategic growth plan, particularly as we are already operating in Great Yarmouth.

“We help our clients manage risk when seizing new business opportunities, and the tenancy at OrbisEnergy fits seamlessly into these plans allowing us to build up our presence gradually in the region. The potential for Marex to win more work across the energy sector in the Norfolk and Suffolk regions is huge when you consider our skillset and expertise, and this is one of the main drivers behind this investment.”

The firm was looking to the future and while it was committed to retaining a presence in Aberdeen it moved to a new site there after deciding it was time for a new base as the business navigates its way through the energy transition, he said.

“It is the Marex team that maintains our reputation in the industry and it is important to us to support them in striking the right work-life balance.

“So as well as choosing first class facilities in a safe and healthy environment, the rapid evolution of how we work in the last couple of years means that we know we can offer the flexibility and efficiencies of home or hybrid working.”

Ian Pease, business development manager at OrbisEnergy, said they were “delighted” to welcome Marex.

