Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:59 PM October 12, 2022
Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London

Marks and Spencer has announced it will be closing a number of its stores over the next five years - Credit: PA

Suffolk's three M&S stores could be under threat after bosses announced plans to close one in four of its biggest stores due to a “difficult economic backdrop”.

The high street retailer has said it is aiming to close 67 “full-line shops” leaving 180 of the current 247 by early 2028.

M&S will simultaneously be opening 104 new Simply Food outlets across the UK as the retailer moves towards groceries over large clothing and homeware stores.

The plan will result in a 20% reduction in retail space dedicated to clothing and home products, amid significant online growth.

The shake-up also comes as part of a wider overhaul which will see M&S aim to deliver around £400 million in cost savings.

The three remaining Suffolk branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Martlesham all survived the last round of closures in May this year. 

M&S has not yet announced which stores will be closing.

