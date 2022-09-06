The Fruit and Veg section at the new Marks and Spencer store at Stane Retail Park - Credit: M&S

A new Marks and Spencer outlet is set to be launched in Colchester on Wednesday (September 7).

The opening of a new, larger store at Stane Retail Park in Stanway follows a decision by the retailer to close its high street premises in the town.

The new outlet will offer a bigger range of M&S products and features a foodhall and clothing & home department as well as a 136-seat M&S café.

The 80,000sq ft store is double the size of its current Colchester premises.

The new Foodhall will feature new fresh product displays with produce grown by M&S Select Farmers, and the store also includes a large in-store bakery and dedicated wine shop.

The grocery section at the new M&S store at Stane Retail Park, Colchester - Credit: M&S

M&S Colchester will also be one of the first stores in the country to feature dedicated Made Without (gluten, wheat and dairy-free range) and Plant Kitchen.

Store manager Kerry Soar said they were "really looking forward" to welcoming the community to their new Colchester store.

"It’s twice the size of our previous store and packed with so many exciting new features, so we’re really excited to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves. Whether you’re looking for a big family food shop, somewhere to pop in for a coffee, or for M&S fashion inspiration in our Clothing & Home department – we’ve got you covered,” she said.

M&S's new shop at Stane Retail Park features a wine shop - Credit: M&S

The £65m Stane Retail Park is also set to become the home of a new Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse due to open around the end of September.

Superdrug has taken on around 5,00sq ft of space in the terrace next to Marks and Spencer.

Superdrug property director Nigel Duxbury said they were "thrilled" to be opening the new store. "We’re proud to be investing in the high street and are sure our customers will love the new store,” he said.





The bakery section at Marks and Spencer's new store at Stane Retail Park, Colchester - Credit: M&S

Mountain Warehouse has taken a 10,000sq ft space next to Marks and Spencer and Superdrug.

The chain's founder Mark Neale said they were "proud" to be opening the new store.

The park is now fully completed with the existing tenants B&Q, Aldi, Cook and Greggs "trading at a very high level", said developers Churchmanor.

Churchmanor hasspent £2.6m on improvements to the Eight Ash Green A12 roundabout with a new four way traffic signal junction and the widening of the Western Bypass to two lanes between Essex Yeomanry Way and the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

The company's head of communications Emma Proctor King said: “We are excited to announce two more tenants to add to the exiting line up at Stane Retail Park. We feel confident that this will enhance the continued success of the retail park, and provide an improved shopping experience for the residents of Stanway.”







