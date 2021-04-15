Published: 3:34 PM April 15, 2021

Love it or hate it, Marmite will soon be returning to supermarket shelves as pubs reopen and Suffolk breweries produce more beer.

Marmite had to pause production of all but its 250g jars during lockdown, due to a shortage of brewers yeast which is a key ingredient.

Bury St Edmunds brewery Greene King is among the brewers which sell their leftover yeast to the makers of the divisive spread.

During the lockdown the brewery was only sending around 20 to 30 tons of yeast per week, but since pubs have started to reopen this has increased to around 40 to 50 tons.

Bosses hope that when pubs are fully open and operational this will return to around 60 tons per week.

A spokeswoman for Unilever, which owns the Marmite brand, said: "We’ve continued to see high demand for Marmite with more people making meals at home during lockdown as well as a reduced supply of yeast from the breweries that supply us.

"As pubs and hospitality begin to open up once more, we expect the full range of jars to be back on supermarket shelves over the coming months."