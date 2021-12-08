Company fined nearly £4k for further food hygiene breaches

McCarthy’s Country Store Ltd has been fined nearly £4,000 for breaching food hygiene offences. - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

A company selling baked goods at Suffolk markets has received a further fine of nearly £4,000 for breaching food hygiene offences.

McCarthy’s Country Store Ltd was ordered to pay £3,860 in total by Ipswich Magistrates Court, on November 24, - including a fine of £2,800, £870 in costs to Mid Suffolk District Council and a £190 victim surcharge.

Mid Suffolk District Council took action against the Essex company for failing to protect food from contamination and failing to implement a food safety management system.

Cllr Jessica Fleming, cabinet member for environment at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “Our officers work hard to keep the public safe when purchasing food or eating out – so this is yet another great result.

“We always take a graduated enforcement approach, share intelligence and work in partnership with other authorities across the country, including Stowmarket Town Council in this case, and support our food businesses with advice and guidance, with prosecution being the last resort.

“This conviction shows the importance of food hygiene and sends a clear message that repeated breaches will not be tolerated.

"This vital work ensures our communities are protected and can make informed decisions when choosing to purchase food or eat out in our district.”​

McCarthy's has previously been fined a total of £10,000 by both Babergh and Mid Suffolk District councils for selling mouldy scones.