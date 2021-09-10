News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McDonald's new vegan burger being trialled in Suffolk next month

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:04 PM September 10, 2021   
The McPlant, McDonald's first vegan burger, will be available at Suffolk restaurants on October 13

The McPlant, McDonald's first vegan burger, will be available at Suffolk restaurants on October 13 - Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's will start selling its first-ever vegan burger at selected Suffolk restaurants next month as part of a trial.

The McPlant, which is made with a Beyond Meat patty, will offer the "same great taste and experience you would expect from a McDonald’s burger", the fast food chain said.

The burger is being trialled in Coventry and Nuneaton ahead of a nationwide rollout

The burger is being trialled in Coventry and Nuneaton ahead of a nationwide rollout - Credit: McDonald's

The UK and Ireland version of the McPlant, which was revealed globally last year, is fully accredited as vegan by the Vegetarian Society.

The trial of the new £3.49 burger will start at an initial 10 restaurants in Coventry and Nuneaton in late September before it is expanded to more locations on October 13.

Here's where it will be available in Suffolk next month:

  • Beccles
  • Bury St Edmunds
  • Felixstowe
  • Ipswich Cardinal Park
  • Ipswich Ranelagh Road
  • Ipswich Ravenswood
  • Ipswich Tavern Street
  • Ipswich Whitehouse
  • Lowestoft Kirley
  • Lowestoft Pakefield

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: "We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland.

"As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

"We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

"Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant."

