Weekly litter picks for Suffolk McDonald's restaurants in 2022

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM February 25, 2022
Litter pick team

The team who carried out a litter pick at Sudbury McDonalds last week. - Credit: CGN Restaurants

McDonald's franchisee, CGN Restaurants Ltd has committed to a project which sees weekly litter picks take place every Tuesday in 2022.

Operator group CGN cover nine restaurants in Tendring, Colchester, and Sudbury.  

Mid walk at the Sudbury McDonalds litter pick

The team collected 80KG of rubbish in the local area. - Credit: CGN Restaurants

Last week 80 KG of rubbish was collected in Sudbury by members of the McDonald's team, local residents and park wardens. Head of community events for CGN Restaurants Ltd, Matt Ladkin said “This is a brilliant project we are committing to.

Litter picker in the bushes at the McDonalds Sudbury litter pick

The litter picks will take place every Tuesday in 2022. - Credit: CGN Restaurants

"I would like to thank all the staff and managers who turn up in their own time to support this project without them it wouldn’t be possible.

"Today we have collected a massive amount of litter which will go towards making the area a nice place to visit and shop.”

Local area having a litter pick at Sudbury McDonalds

The local area around McDonalds in Sudbury received a litter pick last week. - Credit: CGN Restaurants

This initiative is part of McDonald's 'Keep up the Clean-up’ campaign, which aims to keep areas around the restaurants clean, with each establishment in the CGN group getting a litter pick every two months.

Litter picker in high vis at the McDonalds Sudbury litter pick

The litter picks are part of a McDonalds initiative to keep the areas around its stores clean. - Credit: CGN Restaurants


Environment News
Sudbury News
Colchester News
Suffolk

