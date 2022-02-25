Weekly litter picks for Suffolk McDonald's restaurants in 2022
- Credit: CGN Restaurants
McDonald's franchisee, CGN Restaurants Ltd has committed to a project which sees weekly litter picks take place every Tuesday in 2022.
Operator group CGN cover nine restaurants in Tendring, Colchester, and Sudbury.
Last week 80 KG of rubbish was collected in Sudbury by members of the McDonald's team, local residents and park wardens. Head of community events for CGN Restaurants Ltd, Matt Ladkin said “This is a brilliant project we are committing to.
"I would like to thank all the staff and managers who turn up in their own time to support this project without them it wouldn’t be possible.
"Today we have collected a massive amount of litter which will go towards making the area a nice place to visit and shop.”
This initiative is part of McDonald's 'Keep up the Clean-up’ campaign, which aims to keep areas around the restaurants clean, with each establishment in the CGN group getting a litter pick every two months.