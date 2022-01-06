Medical manufacturing expansion project approved

The site that SEERS medical currently operate from will be expanded after planning permission was granted by Mid Suffolk council. - Credit: Google Maps

Planning permission has been granted by Mid Suffolk District Council for a new manufacturing and warehouse building, a floor of office accommodation as well as car parking in Debenham.

The applicants, SEERS medical, a leading UK medical engineering company, has had its head office and manufacturing facility in Debenham since 2010.

Planning permission allows the firm to move ahead with its planned expansion of the site, which includes the new warehouse and manufacturing facility measuring 50 by 22 metres, extending of the existing office building which will create a street-facing entrance, as well as landscaped area and car park for staff and visitors.

The planning, design and access statement, prepared by JCN design and planning, says: "The proposal takes advantage of an opportunity for the business to invest, expand and adapt

"The proposed scheme addresses the three overarching objectives of the planning system, using land that is available for development to support the local economy, supporting a strong and vibrant community by facilitating local employment, and contributing to protecting the natural environment."