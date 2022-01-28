News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council in ongoing discussions over 'cheese wedges' site

Matt Powell

Published: 11:30 AM January 28, 2022
former Melton Hill offices

The former Melton Hill offices in Woodbridge have been empty for several years - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Fresh talks are under way with prospective developers over East Suffolk Council's former offices in Woodbridge.

The Melton Hill offices, formerly occupied by Suffolk Coastal District Council before East Suffolk Council, have been empty for more than five years following the authority's move to Riduna Park in Melton. 

the cheese wedges

The previous designs for Melton Hill became known as the cheese wedges - Credit: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Plans to build 100 houses to create an estate known as King's View were approved after several attempts in October 2019. 

However, the development by Active Urban (Woodbridge) Ltd and known locally as the 'cheese wedges', because of their distinctive shape, was never built. 

The plans were abandoned in February 2020 following complications from a planning appeal on the site which brought to an end the developer's contract with the council. 

The 3.23-acre site, which sits close to Woodbridge town centre and overlooks the River Deben, was put back up for sale by the council in July 2021.

The council said it was encouraged by interest back in September and has now said that talks about the future of the site are taking place.

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “Discussions are ongoing with developers on the sale of the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices on Melton Hill.

“It is hoped that a decision that is beneficial to the local community, council taxpayers and East Suffolk Council can be determined in the near future. 

“A public announcement on the sale will follow in due course.”

When the offices went up for sale, the council said it would like to see potential developers coming forward forging a close working relationship with the local community and Woodbridge Town council, to ensure that local people’s views are being heard and taken into consideration.

While in November last year, a row between Woodbridge Town Council and East Suffolk Council occurred for allegedly not meeting with Sue Bale, mayor of Woodbridge, to discuss plans for the 'cheese wedges' site.

But East Suffolk Council bosses said there was no need for the two councils to meet at that point in the process.

