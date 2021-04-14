Published: 4:24 PM April 14, 2021

Workspace for freelancers and those wanting to work away from their homes has been launched in Bury St Edmunds.

Inc in King’s Road was officially opened by its latest member, software entrepreneur David Thorpe.

The centre – launched by enterprise organisation Menta – offers 24-hour access, a private working desk and storage options.

Menta chief executive Alex Till said: “Lockdown has obviously delayed our plans to open this space in the heart of Bury St Edmunds, but we have seen membership enquiries from January onwards and since Easter a further 20 members have signed up to use the new workspace.”

Local businesswoman Emma Finn said: “This is fantastic for the town centre and helps businesspeople collaborate, sparking ideas and leads as well as bringing business into the heart of the town.”