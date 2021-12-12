Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield - Credit: Google Street View

Coffee, cakes, savouries and light lunches will soon be on offer in a north Suffolk village with the opening of a new cafe and shop.

The Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and house plant shop in set to open on the corner of Mill Lane and the B1123 in Metfield.

Mid Suffolk planners have granted permission for the project, along with outdoor seating for up to 20 customers. The venture at the Builder's Yard will create four new jobs.

Metfield Parish Council supported the application but wanted reassurances from Suffolk Highways that the access was safe and appropriate for regular use by multiple vehicles and that parking would be prevented on the adjacent footpath in Mill Lane and verges of the B1123/Christmas Lane, to ensure both highway and pedestrian safety.

A document submitted on behalf of the applicants said: "We would be providing a coffee offer, with cakes and savouries and light lunches. Both sit in and takeaway would be available, creating a benefit to the local community of a new place to gather and also for those heading into work, wishing to purchase their morning coffees etc.

"It will also create a 'destination' business, where people will specifically come to visit our shop/cafe (the addition of the house plant retail here builds this further, as we will have some products that are rare to the market and will bring in customers who otherwise would not visit the village) encouraging a new stream of people to Metfield and the surrounding area.

"All food offers will be small, and our focus will be on quality produce and coffee and we will use local produce at every opportunity. This will benefit local suppliers, and we would also have a space to sell their products.

"We would like to host occasional events, such as summer pizza nights and floristry workshops."