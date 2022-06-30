One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale
- Credit: Strutt and Parker
An "exceptional" north Suffolk farm has hit the market - with a guide price of nearly £14m.
Carlton House Farm at Mettingham, near Bungay, comes with 1,244 acres and two large farmhouses as well as a range of farm buildings.
As well as 1,177 acres of arable land, it includes 40 acres of woodland spread across the farm, as well as hedges and numerous ponds.
The land is a mix of high-yielding Grade 2 and 3 soils and buildings include more than 4,000t of modern grain storage.
The farm - which comes with a six-bedroom and a four-bedroom house - is being offered up as a whole or in seven lots through Strutt & Parker for a guide price of £13.65m.
Agent Tim Fagan, of Strutt & Parker's Ipswich office, said it has been a carefully-managed farm.
“Carlton House Farm is set in a wonderfully secluded location and offers a rare opportunity to acquire a large fully serviced arable farm,” he said.
“The farm has a reputation as being one of the most productive arable farms in north Suffolk, largely due to the care with which the farm has been managed which has included attention to land drainage and soil fertility.”
Soils on the farmland are Hanslope and Beccles Series - meaning cropping yields have been higher than average for many years. There has also been investment in drainage and buildings, said Strutt and Parker, which described the property as "exceptional".
Trinity Place, the principal farmhouse, includes comfortable family accommodation in a secluded location and includes gardens, a traditional barn, stabling and paddocks, it added.
Manor Farmhouse, the secondary house, is situated in a quiet setting with a range of barns, it said.
It offered "a rare opportunity" to acquire a productive and efficient arable farm with added amenity, all in a wonderfully quiet situation, said the agents.