Michelin Star restaurant receives watercolour house portrait

Suffolk's only Michelin Star restaurant has received a specially-commissioned watercolour house portrait.

Pea Porridge in Bury St Edmunds was opened by Justin Sharp and his wife Jurga in late 2009.

It remains the only restaurant in Suffolk to hold a coveted Michelin Star and has now been given a second honour with a watercolour portrait.

Semi-professional artist Andrew Whitehouse contacted Justin in early 2022 with an idea that he might paint a portrait of the restaurant.

Andrew, who has recently retired from the NHS, chooses architecturally quirky, interesting and unusual buildings to paint, alongside commissions for private clients of their homes and wedding venues.

The Pea Porridge portrait was commenced in May this year and is now hanging inside in one of the restaurant's three dining rooms for the enjoyment of customers and staff alike.

Andrew said: "I hope Justin, his team and his customers enjoy the painting as much as I have enjoyed creating it."