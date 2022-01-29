Paul Milsom, owner of Milsom Hotels and Restaurants, has been made life president of Pride of Britain Hotels - Credit: Milsom Hotels

A prominent East Anglian hotelier has been awarded an industry accolade.

Paul Milsom, of Milsom Hotels and Restaurants, has been made life president of Pride of Britain Hotels, a collection of 50 of the country’s best independently-owned hotels.

The honour was in recognition of his contribution to Pride of Britain over many years.

Paul’s late father, Gerald Milsom OBE, founded Pride of Britain Hotels back in 1982 to fill what he felt was a need for a UK-specific hotel marketing collection.

Maison Talbooth in Dedham was a founder member of the consortium – which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Gerald Milsom remained life president until his death in 2005, when the title passed to George Goring, OBE, from The Goring.

Paul Milsom becomes the new life president following his death.

Mr Milsom served as chairman of Pride of Britain Hotels from 2003 to 2006 and has acted as a mentor for member hoteliers for many years.

Pride of Britain chief executive Kalindi Juneja said: “I am absolutely delighted that Paul Milsom is Pride of Britain Hotels’ new life president. His enduring commitment to the organisation and to UK hospitality is highly appreciated.

“Paul is a hotelier I deeply admire. His business acumen and industry knowledge have been invaluable to me as I stepped into the role of chief executive last year. He is always available to help the team or any member hotelier. We are very lucky to have him.”

Mr Milsom said it was “an honour” to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I have always believed in the power of Pride of Britain Hotels consortium and the support it provides to UK hotels. We are embarking on a new chapter for the brand and I look forward to my many more years of service.”

Milsoms Hotels & Restaurants remains a family company based in Dedham.

It includes Le Talbooth, Maison Talbooth, The Treatment Rooms, Milsom Catering, Milsom Weddings, Milsoms and Idle Waters in Dedham, The Pier at Harwich and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall in Suffolk. Le Talbooth celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2022. Maison Talbooth is extending its spa which is due to open in late March 2022.

