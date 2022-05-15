Hospice officially opens new Stowmarket coffee shop

A Suffolk hospice has unveiled its new coffee shop in Stowmarket - which will raise vital funds for the charity.

St Elizabeth Hospice officially opened Moments Coffee Shop on May 11, replacing the former Tall Orders café, which had been run by the Ipswich-based charity since July 2021.

Stowmarket deputy mayor Barry Salmon did the honours in opening the coffee shop, which is located next to the hospice's retail shop in Bury Street.

The new Moments Coffee Shop menu features familiar favourites, such as jacket potatoes, toasties and the much-loved Tall Order’s scones, as well as a number of new tasty additions to whet the appetite, and ethically-sourced coffee from artisan Suffolk coffee roasters, Freshpac.

Megan Kingston, Moments Coffee Shop manager, said: “We are so pleased to unveil Moments Coffee Shop and welcome in the local community to see our new menu, which will also have daily specials for them to enjoy.

“The work of the hospice is at the heart of the community and we are keen for the coffee shop to strengthen this tie and help us engage further with local people, who every year give fantastic support to the hospice.

“From hosting community events and volunteering at Moments Coffee Shop through to simply enjoying a coffee and a cake with us, there are a number of ways you can support the hospice and these all will make a difference to the patients and families under our care.”

Open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am-3.30pm, the coffee shop aims to strengthen the hospice’s relationship with existing supporters as well as introduce new members of the community to the hospice.

Moments Coffee Shop will replace the former Tall Orders café - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The charity said every drink, meal and snack purchased will help to generate further funds to support its services, which every year care for over 3,000 patients and their families, throughout east Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Mr Salmon, deputy mayor, said: “We are delighted that St Elizabeth Hospice has had huge success with its charity shop in Bury Street and to see the charity expand into the former Tall Order’s Café demonstrates investment in the town.

“Knowing that having a coffee or lunch at the new Moments Café will help raise vital funds for patient care is a really special message and I hope the town supports them and takes the opportunity to try out their new menu.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about volunteering opportunities at Moments, can email here.