Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down

Monsoon and Accessorize in the Arc shopping centre, Bury St Edmunds have now closed - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two stores in the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds have closed down this week.

The Accessorize website lists the store as permanently closed, while Monsoon – which is in the same unit – is also shutting for good.

This has been confirmed by staff at Bury St Edmund's Arc shopping centre.

Retail bosses described the closures of Monsoon and Accessorize as "frustrating" and said they were a victim of wider retail conditions.

Mark Cordell, of the town's business improvement district, said: "It is sad, just like when any business closes.

"It is particularly frustrating when the local store is doing so well.

"Unfortunately it is a casualty of the pressure the whole group is facing.

"Nonetheless, I am confident that another business will take up the place in the Arc as Bury is one of the top retail centres in East Anglia.

"We feel sympathy for staff who have lost their jobs, but currently a number of our businesses have vacancies available, so hopefully they can find new jobs in the town centre."

Monsoon & Accessorize have been approached for comment.