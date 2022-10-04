News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morrisons launches half price Christmas toy sale amid cost-of-living crisis

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:00 PM October 4, 2022
Morrisons has announced a sale on Christmas toys and Suffolk customers can find the deals in their closest store

Supermarket chain Morrisons has launched a sale with up to 50pc off toys to help struggling families afford presents this Christmas amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Morrisons, which has six stores in Suffolk, including in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Beccles, is offering customers discounts on popular toys such as L.O.L Dolls, Peppa Pig, Super Mario Kart and Hotwheels.

Deals include the Adventure Force Farm Animals Bucket for £8.60, which retails for £13, or the Pokemon Ultimate Battle Figures reduced from £12 to £8.

A large range of toys are half price ahead of Christmas

David Catton, toys buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know that customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and want to help them when it comes to their Christmas shopping. 

"We're reducing the price of our toys now to help customers spread the cost of the festive season and tick off some important jobs.”

Morrisons is offering customers discounts on popular toys such as L.O.L Dolls, Peppa Pig, Super Mario Kart and Hotwheels

The offer comes amid rising energy bills which has meant some families have been faced with the prospect of choosing between heating and eating.

The toy sale is available across the UK's 423 stores.

