Morrisons brings back container refill service to cut plastic packaging
- Credit: Morrisons
Morrisons is bringing back its refillable container service at fresh fish and meat counters at its stores in Suffolk and north Essex, to reduce single-use plastic packaging.
Butchers and fishmongers, as well as staff at deli counters, will now ask customers if they have brought their own container to be refilled.
The initiative is available in all branches, including Morrisons stores in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Felixstowe, Harwich, Clacton and Lowestoft.
This service was previously introduced in 2018 but put on hold during lockdown.
Customers will be able to bring their own containers to counters, with each purchase being given a sticky label that is then scanned at the tills.
The supermarket chain estimates that, if every Morrisons customer used a refillable container for their counter purchase, it would save 2,000 tonnes of plastic a year.
The retailer has also been working to remove 900 tonnes of plastic from its butchers and fishmongers counter packaging a year by introducing new lighter-weight recyclable trays.
Most Read
- 1 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
- 2 Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'
- 3 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 4 A14 Orwell Bridge monitored as weather warning remains
- 5 'Ipswich is a massive club' - Town appoint Premier League veteran Rolls as director of performance
- 6 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer
- 7 Two arrested after police block off street following threats
- 8 A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
- 9 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B
- 10 Fuller Flavour: Brilliant young Blues do us proud, plus my pick for Player of the Season
Morrisons will be selling reusable containers in its Home aisle, and cut-price deals across selected meat and fish cuts and deli will be available to mark the return of the service..