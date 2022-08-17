Mortgage transactions in the East of England plummeted by more than 34% in the four months to March 2022 as interest rates rose, figures show.

Analysis by property lenders Octane Capital show that across Britain, mortgage deals struck declined by nearly 33% on average compared to the four months from August to November of 2021. North Norfolk saw the sixth most marked decline across the country as deals slumped by more than 47%.

Since the first of six consecutive base rate increases was implemented in December of last year, there have been an average of 37,019 homes purchased each month with the help of a mortgage. In the four months before that the monthly average was 55,070.

In the East, the decline was slightly more marked, falling from an average monthly figure of 5,452 deal from August to November 2021 to 3,579 from December 2021 to March 2022.

Mortgage loans deals have declined sharply according to the latest figures available - Credit: Archant

In north Norfolk, transactions fell from an average of 69 to 37 over the same period.

The North East saw the largest reduction in mortgage market activity from homebuyers - down 39%, followed by the East Midlands (-36%).

At local authority level, Teignbridge, Newark and Sherwood and Tewkesbury saw the biggest declines at 49% followed by Runnymede, North Norfolk, South Holland and Allerdale which saw a 47% drop, while Bolsover and Peterborough saw a 46% fall.

Borrowers have to pay more for their loans when the interest rate or bank rate - which is set by the Bank of England - rises. Between March 2020 and December 2021 it remained very low at 0.1% but has risen incrementally since and now stands at 1.75%.

Octane Capital chief executive Jonathan Samuels said: “Following the Bank of England’s decision to first increase interest rates in December of last year, there was an almost immediate retraction in market activity coming via the mortgage sector.

"This was to be expected given the fact that it was the first base rate increase since November 2017 and particularly given the backdrop of wider economic uncertainty and the cost of living crisis.

"We now know that this was just the tip of the iceberg with respect to increasing interest rates and this latest insight into declining mortgage sales volumes doesn’t yet account for the base rate hikes seen in May, June or August.

"So we expect the decline in market activity coming from mortgage backed homebuyers to be significantly lower still when these figures are finally released.”



