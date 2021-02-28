News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
The four most viewed houses on the market in Suffolk this month

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:15 AM February 28, 2021   
Greyfriars in Dunwich is on the market with Strutt & Parker.

The most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk include a mansion in Dunwich, a three bedroom home in Ipswich and a bungalow in Halesworth.

The most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk include a seven-bedroom clifftop mansion and a three bedroom home in Ipswich listed for less than £100,000.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed property in Suffolk is also one of the most expensive: Greyfriars, in Dunwich. The seven bedroom Victorian house is on the market for £1,950,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Greyfriars in Dunwich was the most viewed property in Suffolk over the past 30 days.

Greyfriars in Dunwich was the most viewed property in Suffolk over the past 30 days.

Situated looking looking out over the coast, the listing highlights "a number of remarkable original features" which give the home an "air of period style and elegance".

Once part of a larger property, the house was split of into its current configuration in the 1950s.

Greyfriars is set in just under 6 acres of land which includes an annexe and a summer house.

The house comes with almost six acres of land, along with an annexe and a summer house.

The house comes with almost six acres of land, along with an annexe and a summer house.

The second most viewed property is among the cheaper homes on the market in Suffolk.

A three bedroom semi-detached home on Ireland Road in Ipswich is for sale with Abbotts for £85,000.

The semi-detached house on Ireland Road in Ipswich

The three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market with Abbotts for £85,000.

However, for that price the property is available on a shared equity basis. With only 50% ownership of the home offered for sale.

Inside the home on Ireland Road in Ipswich.

Inside the home on Ireland Road in Ipswich.

Downstairs the leasehold property has a lounge and an open plan kitchen while there are three "good sized" bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property also boasts "ample" off road parking. 

The house on Ireland Road has three "good sized" bedrooms.

The house has three "good sized" bedrooms.

The third most viewed property on the market is a three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth.

The three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth is on the market for £270,000.

The three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth is on the market for £270,000.

Offered for £270,000 by estate agents Paul Hubbard, the home is offered chain-free.

The Halesworth bungalow has a newly fitted kitchen and shower room.

The Halesworth bungalow has a newly fitted kitchen and shower room.

Described as "deceptively spacious" the bungalow benefits from a newly fitted kitchen and shower room.

A three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth.

The third most viewed property on the market is a three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth.

The final home in our roundup of the most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk is also marketed by Paul Hubbard.

Egremont Cottage is a three bedroom cottage in London Road, Brampton. It is on the market for £535,000.

Egremont Cottage is on the market for £535,000 with Paul Hubbard estate agents.

Egremont Cottage is on the market for £535,000 with Paul Hubbard estate agents.

The beamed cottage includes period features such as a cast iron wood burner.

The cottage in Brampton has beams and other period features.

The cottage in Brampton has beams and other period features.

The property sits within a 1.3 acre plot and come with a triple garage that could be converted into a self-contained annexe.

The property on London Road, Brampton comes with pre-approved planning permission for a large extension.

The property on London Road, Brampton comes with pre-approved planning permission for a large extension.

It also has pre-approved planning permission for a large extension.

Suffolk
Ipswich News
Dunwich News

