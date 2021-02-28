The four most viewed houses on the market in Suffolk this month

Published: 6:15 AM February 28, 2021

The most viewed properties on the market in Suffolk include a mansion in Dunwich, a three bedroom home in Ipswich and a bungalow in Halesworth. - Credit: STRUTT & PARKER

The most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk include a seven-bedroom clifftop mansion and a three bedroom home in Ipswich listed for less than £100,000.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most viewed property in Suffolk is also one of the most expensive: Greyfriars, in Dunwich. The seven bedroom Victorian house is on the market for £1,950,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Greyfriars in Dunwich was the most viewed property in Suffolk over the past 30 days. - Credit: STRUTT & PARKER

Situated looking looking out over the coast, the listing highlights "a number of remarkable original features" which give the home an "air of period style and elegance".

Once part of a larger property, the house was split of into its current configuration in the 1950s.

Greyfriars is set in just under 6 acres of land which includes an annexe and a summer house.

The house comes with almost six acres of land, along with an annexe and a summer house. - Credit: STRUTT & PARKER

The second most viewed property is among the cheaper homes on the market in Suffolk.

A three bedroom semi-detached home on Ireland Road in Ipswich is for sale with Abbotts for £85,000.

The three bedroom semi-detached house is on the market with Abbotts for just £85,000. - Credit: ABBOTTS

However, for that price the property is available on a shared equity basis. With only 50% ownership of the home offered for sale.

Inside the home on Ireland Road in Ipswich. - Credit: ABBOTTS

Downstairs the leasehold property has a lounge and an open plan kitchen while there are three "good sized" bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property also boasts "ample" off road parking.

The house has three "good sized" bedrooms. - Credit: ABBOTTS

The third most viewed property on the market is a three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth.

The three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth is on the market for £270,000. - Credit: PAUL HUBBARD

Offered for £270,000 by estate agents Paul Hubbard, the home is offered chain-free.

The Halesworth bungalow has a newly fitted kitchen and shower room. - Credit: PAUL HUBBARD

Described as "deceptively spacious" the bungalow benefits from a newly fitted kitchen and shower room.

The third most viewed property on the market is a three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth. - Credit: PAUL HUBBARD

The final home in our roundup of the most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk is also marketed by Paul Hubbard.

Egremont Cottage is a three bedroom cottage in London Road, Brampton. It is on the market for £535,000.

Egremont Cottage is on the market for £535,000 with Paul Hubbard estate agents. - Credit: PAUL HUBBARD

The beamed cottage includes period features such as a cast iron wood burner.

The cottage in Brampton has beams and other period features. - Credit: PAUL HUBBARD

The property sits within a 1.3 acre plot and come with a triple garage that could be converted into a self-contained annexe.

The property on London Road, Brampton comes with pre-approved planning permission for a large extension. - Credit: PAUL HUBBARD

It also has pre-approved planning permission for a large extension.