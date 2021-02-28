The four most viewed houses on the market in Suffolk this month
- Credit: STRUTT & PARKER
The most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk include a seven-bedroom clifftop mansion and a three bedroom home in Ipswich listed for less than £100,000.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
The most viewed property in Suffolk is also one of the most expensive: Greyfriars, in Dunwich. The seven bedroom Victorian house is on the market for £1,950,000 with Strutt & Parker.
Situated looking looking out over the coast, the listing highlights "a number of remarkable original features" which give the home an "air of period style and elegance".
Once part of a larger property, the house was split of into its current configuration in the 1950s.
Greyfriars is set in just under 6 acres of land which includes an annexe and a summer house.
The second most viewed property is among the cheaper homes on the market in Suffolk.
A three bedroom semi-detached home on Ireland Road in Ipswich is for sale with Abbotts for £85,000.
However, for that price the property is available on a shared equity basis. With only 50% ownership of the home offered for sale.
Downstairs the leasehold property has a lounge and an open plan kitchen while there are three "good sized" bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property also boasts "ample" off road parking.
The third most viewed property on the market is a three bedroom bungalow in Halesworth.
Offered for £270,000 by estate agents Paul Hubbard, the home is offered chain-free.
Described as "deceptively spacious" the bungalow benefits from a newly fitted kitchen and shower room.
The final home in our roundup of the most viewed properties currently on the market in Suffolk is also marketed by Paul Hubbard.
Egremont Cottage is a three bedroom cottage in London Road, Brampton. It is on the market for £535,000.
The beamed cottage includes period features such as a cast iron wood burner.
The property sits within a 1.3 acre plot and come with a triple garage that could be converted into a self-contained annexe.
It also has pre-approved planning permission for a large extension.