MP launches energy price impact survey for small businesses

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge visited the Cock Inn in Clare to discuss their management's concerns over soaring energy prices. - Credit: Office of James Cartlidge MP

A local MP has been visiting small businesses in his constituency to discuss the impact of soaring energy costs ahead of the launch of his new survey.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has asked small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to respond to his survey on the impact of inflation and rising energy costs.

He recently visited the new management of the Cock Inn in Clare who were concerned about future price rises and said that "hospitality may be particularly vulnerable".

Mr Cartlidge said: "I welcome the fact that significant support has already been made available to households and I'm reassured that whoever is our next Prime Minister is likely to deliver further help of one form or another.

"However, I am also extremely concerned about the impact of the rise in energy costs on our local businesses."

He added: "I have therefore launched a survey to collate feedback on the impact of inflation and rising energy costs on our SMEs."