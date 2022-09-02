News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

MP launches energy price impact survey for small businesses

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM September 2, 2022
James Cartlidge MP with the management of the Cock Inn, Clare

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge visited the Cock Inn in Clare to discuss their management's concerns over soaring energy prices. - Credit: Office of James Cartlidge MP

A local MP has been visiting small businesses in his constituency to discuss the impact of soaring energy costs ahead of the launch of his new survey.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has asked small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to respond to his survey on the impact of inflation and rising energy costs.

He recently visited the new management of the Cock Inn in Clare who were concerned about future price rises and said that "hospitality may be particularly vulnerable".

Mr Cartlidge said: "I welcome the fact that significant support has already been made available to households and I'm reassured that whoever is our next Prime Minister is likely to deliver further help of one form or another.

"However, I am also extremely concerned about the impact of the rise in energy costs on our local businesses."

He added: "I have therefore launched a survey to collate feedback on the impact of inflation and rising energy costs on our SMEs."

James Cartlidge
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Smokey House, in Sudbourne, is on the market for offers over £550,000

'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to Red Lodge

Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon