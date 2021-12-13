'Tremendous achievement' - Stowmarket malt manager celebrates lockdown success
- Credit: Muntons
A sales manager from Muntons in Stowmarket is celebrating after achieving the country's highest results in his industry exams.
Joe Fifield, Brewing and Distilling Malt Sales Manager said he was "honoured" to be awarded the prestigious 'Macpherson Quaich' in recognition of his credit grade in the General Certificate of Malting exam in 2020.
Mr Fifield, who had to wait a year for his award due to lockdown, said: "It is a tremendous achievement for me and it's something I'm really proud of.
"The various lockdowns limited our planned industry visits that form part of our studies, so a special thanks must go to my mentor George Irving, who's our Maltings Manager and leads educational development at Muntons."
He added: "He continued to run sessions virtually and provided excellent support to prepare for the exam."
This year Muntons, a global manufacturer and supplier of brewing and distilling malts and malted ingredients, have marked their 100th year in business.
