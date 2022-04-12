News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Muntons 'very proud' after global brewer award

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM April 12, 2022
BSA Awards Winners Cheering L-R Adrian Dyter, Mark Tyldesley, Nigel Davies and Tim Stonehouse

BSA Awards Winners Muntons. L-R Adrian Dyter, Mark Tyldesley, Nigel Davies and Tim Stonehouse - Credit: Kelly Snoeck

Stowmarket-based malt manufacturer Muntons has earned global recognition after winning a prestigious award.

Muntons was announced as the winner of the Global Brewing Supplier of the year award at the 11th RMI World Barley, Malt and Beer conference, which was held in Antwerp, Belgium on March 30.

The Suffolk manufacturer was chosen for the award due to their approach to sustainability, which has included working towards decarbonising their maltings by 83%.

Muntons are also working across the supply chain, forming partnerships with local farmers and global giant Heineken, with the aim of being able to grow carbon negative barley.   

Group managing director of Muntons plc, Mark Tyldesley, said: “This is an award that recognises the outstanding achievements we have delivered together in sustainability so far and gives us every incentive to do even more.

"Everyone who works at and with Muntons should be very proud of the work we have all done. The leadership and example we have been able to show on sustainability is inspiring our entire industry.”

The work Muntons has done has led them to becoming leaders of the global brewing industry in terms of sustainability.        

Stowmarket News
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

