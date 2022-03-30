News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Outdoor art trail to 'engage local people' with nature announced

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM March 30, 2022
Museum of East Anglian Life existing trail

As part of their 'Rivers for All' project, the Museum of East Anglian Life has announced plans for an outdoor art trail. - Credit: Museum of East Anglian Life

The Museum of East Anglian Life, soon to be re-branded as the Food Museum, in Stowmarket, has revealed its 'Rivers for All' project.

Funded by the ScottishPower foundation, the project will help to provide access to previously inaccessible woodland and rivers.

An outdoor art trail, including installations from eight environmental artists is part of the project.

The installations, which include a giant 3D spider's web, and a sculpture made from drinks cans dropped in the museum's recycling bins, explore the importance of maintaining wildlife habitats in rural communities.

Executive officer and trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, Melanie Hill said: “This is an exciting project for the Museum of East Anglian Life and an invaluable opportunity to bring together incredibly talented artists to engage local people and visitors and help explore sustainability and the importance of wildlife habitats in rural communities in a really powerful way."

This project will be one of the first as the Museum of East Anglian rebrands to the Food Museum.

Museum of East Anglian Life existing trail

A giant 3D spider's web and a sculpture made from drinks cans dropped in the museum's recycling bins are just two examples of the art to be seen on the trail. - Credit: Museum of East Anglian Life

Museum of East Anglian Life existing trail

The project is being funded by The ScottishPower Foundation. - Credit: Museum of East Anglian Life

Museum of East Anglian Life existing trail

The trail will feature art installations aimed at helping people explore the importance of maintaining wildlife habitats in rural communities. - Credit: Museum of East Anglian Life


Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

Suffolk Live News

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon