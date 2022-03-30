Outdoor art trail to 'engage local people' with nature announced

As part of their 'Rivers for All' project, the Museum of East Anglian Life has announced plans for an outdoor art trail. - Credit: Museum of East Anglian Life

The Museum of East Anglian Life, soon to be re-branded as the Food Museum, in Stowmarket, has revealed its 'Rivers for All' project.

Funded by the ScottishPower foundation, the project will help to provide access to previously inaccessible woodland and rivers.

An outdoor art trail, including installations from eight environmental artists is part of the project.

The installations, which include a giant 3D spider's web, and a sculpture made from drinks cans dropped in the museum's recycling bins, explore the importance of maintaining wildlife habitats in rural communities.

Executive officer and trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, Melanie Hill said: “This is an exciting project for the Museum of East Anglian Life and an invaluable opportunity to bring together incredibly talented artists to engage local people and visitors and help explore sustainability and the importance of wildlife habitats in rural communities in a really powerful way."

This project will be one of the first as the Museum of East Anglian rebrands to the Food Museum.

