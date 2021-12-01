Plans submitted to turn Woodbridge travel agent into a nail bar

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Cruise Ready travel agent in New Street, Woodbridge into a nail bar - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Plans have been submitted to east Suffolk council to turn a travel agents in central Woodbridge into a nail bar.

Cruiseready, on New Street, in Woodbridge, closed its doors for the last time in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

The new nail bar hopes to offer manicures, pedicures, a nail art service and a nail enhancement which would leave a natural finish.

Three jobs will be created by this business, which will have four nail working desks and two pedicure chairs.

Opening hours are expected to be between 9.30am and 6pm, and while no parking is provided, the shop will be located close to both the Woodbridge library car park, and the Hamblin Road car park.

The application was submitted on November 17, and has been prepared by Planning Direct, an Ipswich-based consultancy.

They hope that as this project would contribute to the areas vitality and viability and that it will be approved by East Suffolk Council.