Plans submitted to turn Woodbridge travel agent into a nail bar
- Credit: Timothy Bradford
Plans have been submitted to east Suffolk council to turn a travel agents in central Woodbridge into a nail bar.
Cruiseready, on New Street, in Woodbridge, closed its doors for the last time in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.
The new nail bar hopes to offer manicures, pedicures, a nail art service and a nail enhancement which would leave a natural finish.
Three jobs will be created by this business, which will have four nail working desks and two pedicure chairs.
Opening hours are expected to be between 9.30am and 6pm, and while no parking is provided, the shop will be located close to both the Woodbridge library car park, and the Hamblin Road car park.
The application was submitted on November 17, and has been prepared by Planning Direct, an Ipswich-based consultancy.
They hope that as this project would contribute to the areas vitality and viability and that it will be approved by East Suffolk Council.
Most Read
- 1 'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest in right-back
- 2 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk
- 3 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
- 4 New Ed Sheeran Christmas song with Elton John out this week
- 5 Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?
- 6 'Quirky and memorable' name for new café and visitor centre revealed
- 7 Norwood on target as Town Under 23's sting Hornets
- 8 Suffolk mass vaccination centre wants to jab 10,000 amid Omicron concern
- 9 New animal feed mill planned for Bury St Edmunds
- 10 55 projects identified in major plans to transform transport