News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

National young trader of the year returning to Bury St Edmunds market

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 3:57 PM September 1, 2022
Sophie Mann Textile Designs

Sophie Mann was named the National Market Trader Federation's Young Trader of the Year for 2022 last weekend. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A West Suffolk textile designer recently named as the national young trader of the year will be returning to Bury St Edmunds this weekend.

Sophie Mann, founder of Sophie April Mann Textiles Design, was named the National Market Trader Federation's Young Trader of the Year for 2022.

On Sunday, September 4, Sophie will be returning to Bury St Edmunds to take part in the Makers' Market.

Joining her is Sophie Clarke from Mildenhall who also achieved national success in the competition.

Sophie Clarke Design

Sophie Clarke Design was highly commended in the Arts and Crafts section of the finals. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Sophie Clarke Design was highly commended in the Arts and Crafts section of the finals.

Both young women will be trading at the Makers' Market which will take place in Bury St Edmunds from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

West Suffolk Council's cabinet member for growth Susan Glossop said: "I am delighted by the success of our young traders in this national competition and I am pleased that both Sophies, along with other young traders from West Suffolk who have competed in this competition, will be back to our markets this weekend."

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon