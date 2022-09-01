National young trader of the year returning to Bury St Edmunds market

Sophie Mann was named the National Market Trader Federation's Young Trader of the Year for 2022 last weekend. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A West Suffolk textile designer recently named as the national young trader of the year will be returning to Bury St Edmunds this weekend.

Sophie Mann, founder of Sophie April Mann Textiles Design, was named the National Market Trader Federation's Young Trader of the Year for 2022.

On Sunday, September 4, Sophie will be returning to Bury St Edmunds to take part in the Makers' Market.

Joining her is Sophie Clarke from Mildenhall who also achieved national success in the competition.

Sophie Clarke Design was highly commended in the Arts and Crafts section of the finals. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Both young women will be trading at the Makers' Market which will take place in Bury St Edmunds from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

West Suffolk Council's cabinet member for growth Susan Glossop said: "I am delighted by the success of our young traders in this national competition and I am pleased that both Sophies, along with other young traders from West Suffolk who have competed in this competition, will be back to our markets this weekend."